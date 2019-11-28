No proposal to increase anganwadi centres: Irani in Rajya Sabha

International Development News
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said in the Rajya Sabha that there is neither a proposal to increase the number of anganwadi centres in states nor any to enhance honorarium of workers. The government had approved a total of 14 lakh anganwadi centres (AWCs) across the country during the three phases of expansion of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, the minister said during Question Hour in the Upper House.

"As on date, 13.99 lakh AWCs have been sanctioned to states/UTs out of which 13.77 AWCs are operational," she said and added, "There is no proposal to increase the number of approved AWCs in each state/UT at present." In reply to a supplementary question regarding her textile ministry, Irani said the Centre has sought specific interventions of states for employment of skilled labour.

"The capacity of NGOs to employ skilled labour is limited compared to industry hence we modified our intention with state government for state specific intervention," she said. In reply to another supplementary question, she said technical textile is the sunrise sector where 50,000 people can be trained.

