Cab driver arrested for robbing woman inside ATM kiosk in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar

A 30-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly robbing a woman inside an ATM kiosk in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Mohammad Irshad, is a resident of south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, they said.

The incident took place on November 25 inside an ATM kisok on Chandrawal Road. In her complaint, the woman said she had entered the kiosk to withdraw Rs 10,000. The moment the machine disbursed the amount, the man entered, took the money and escaped, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage and was arrested on Wednesday night from Fatehpur Beri, he said. The robbed amount and a car used to commit the crime was also recovered, he added.

