Uddhav to lead Sena-NCP-Cong alliance govt, formed 36

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has conveyed his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. I am very happy to know that you ...
Sounding out a warning to his rivals, a fit-again Bajrang Punia on Thursday said the wrestling world will see a new avatar of him at the Tokyo Olympics, where he will be one of Indias strongest medal contenders. His weak leg defence is no s...
Paris, Nov 28 AFP French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that European nations should be involved in any talks to forge a new pact limiting mid-range nuclear missiles held by the US and Russia, after a landmark Cold War-era accord f...
Harare, Nov 28 AP Zimbabwe is on the brink of man-made starvation and the number of people needing help is shocking for a country not in conflict, a United Nations special expert on the right to food said Thursday. Hilal Elver said she foun...