Haryana brought down farm fire by 45 pc, complete prevention in two yrs: State pollution control board
Haryana recorded around 45 per cent decline in incidents of stubble burning and the problem will be resolved completely in the next two years, state pollution control board member secretary S Narayanan said on Thursday.
He said the state achieved these results "purely through enforcement" and no major policy changes were made.
Stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab in October-November is considered one of the major reasons behind the annual episodes of smog in Delhi-NCR.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)