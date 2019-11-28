Turkmenistani woman held for gold smuggling at Delhi airport

A woman from Turkmenistan was arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle gold valuing about Rs 22 lakh at Delhi airport, according to an official statement issued on Thursday. The passenger was intercepted on her arrival from Ashgabat on Wednesday.

On detailed and personal baggage search of the passenger, gold jewellery weighing 782 grams was recovered from her, the statement issued by the customs department said. The gold, valued at Rs 21.87 lakh, was seized and the passenger was arrested, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)