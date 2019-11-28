MP govt eyes to table Right to Water Bill in winter session

The Madhya Pradesh government will try to table the Right to Water Bill, which is currently being drafted, in the winter session of the Assembly next month, a state minister said on Thursday. Under the bill, the Kamal Nath government aims to provide piped water to each household in the state.

"The Right to Water Bill is being drafted with the help of experts and stakeholders," state Public Health and Engineering Minister Sukhdev Panse told reporters. "We will try our level best to table it in the winter session of the state Assembly commencing on December 17," he said.

The minister, however, said that if the government fails to table it in the winter session, it would certainly do so in the budget session to be held next year. "We have already made a provision of Rs 1,000 crore budget for it in this fiscal," he said.

According to Panse, 5.88 crore people live in the state's rural parts, which has only 12 per cent access to piped drinking water. "That is why the government has resolved to provide water to each household under the Right to Water Bill. We have chalked out a Rs 68,000 crore plan to ensure that each rural household gets water," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)