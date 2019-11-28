Man stabbed in road rage incident

A man was allegedly stabbed in a road rage incident near the War memorial in the city, police said on Thursday. Cernan Charles Denga, 47, has been arrested on charges of attempt to murder, police said.

Denga claimed that he was working as a journalist with an English daily, they said. He had allegedly rammed his car against motorcycle rider Ravitej, 27, on Wednesday.

When the latter questioned him, he took out a knife and allegedly stabbed him in the shoulder and slashed his throat, police said. Ravitej, however, managed to call his cousin who works in an office nearby.

When he reached the spot he found Ravitej lying on the pavement in a pool of blood. Denga, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, was also standing there and told the cousin that he was the one who had stabbed him, they said.

Police said the relative rushed Ravitej to hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit..

