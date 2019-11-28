International Development News
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe on the verge of man-made starvation, reveals UN expert

Zimbabwe on the verge of man-made starvation, reveals UN expert
“I urgently call on the government, all political parties, and the international community to come together to put an end to this spiraling crisis before it morphs into a full-blown conflict,” Hilal Elver said. Image Credit: Flickr

Despite the constitutional protection of the right to food and a sophisticated set of human-rights based national laws and policies, man-made starvation is slowly making its way in Zimbabwe, said the UN expert of the right to food after visiting the country from November 18 to 28, 2019.

"More than 60 percent of the population of a country once seen as the breadbasket of Africa is now considered food-insecure, with most households unable to obtain enough food to meet basic needs due to hyperinflation," said Hilal Elver, Special Rapporteur on the right to food, presenting a preliminary statement at the end of an 11-day visit.

"In rural areas, a staggering 5.5 million people are currently facing food insecurity, as poor rains and erratic weather patterns are impacting harvests and livelihoods. In urban areas, an estimated 2.2 million people are food-insecure and lack access to minimum public services, including health and safe water," Hilal Elver opined.

"These are shocking figures and the crisis continues to worsen due to poverty and high unemployment, widespread corruption, severe price instabilities, lack of purchasing power, poor agricultural productivity, natural disasters, recurrent droughts and unilateral economic sanctions," Elver said. Women and children were bearing the brunt of the crisis, Elver added.

"I urgently call on the government, all political parties, and the international community to come together to put an end to this spiraling crisis before it morphs into a full-blown conflict," she said. The consequences of hunger have been dire, Elver said. School dropouts, early marriage, domestic violence, prostitution, and sexual exploitation are on the rise.

"These are shocking figures and the crisis continues to worsen," Elver said. Where food items are available most people have no money to buy, she said. Critics blame the administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has struggled to fulfil promises of prosperity since taking power in 2017 after the forced resignation of longtime leader Robert Mugabe.

"The Zimbabweans I spoke to in Harare and its suburbs explained that even if food was widely available in markets, the erosion of their incomes combined with an inflation skyrocketing to over 490 percent, made them suffer from food insecurity, also impacting the middle-class," Elver added.

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Nusrat Jahan demands railway line extension in her constituency, says it will boost tourism, livelihood

Trinamool Congress TMC MP Nusrat Jahan on Thursday demanded a railway line extension in her constituency for improving tourism and to boost the livelihood of the people in the area. I demand a railway line extension in Basirhat from Hasnaba...

UPDATE 1-Cambridge college to return looted Benin cockerel statue to Nigeria

A Cambridge University college said on Thursday it would return an antique statue of a cockerel to Benin City in Nigeria, more than 120 years after it was looted by British colonial forces. The move by Jesus College will likely step up pres...

María Ylagan Orosa: Google doodle on 126th birthday of a legendary Filipina

Happy Birthday Mara Ylagan OrosaGoogle celebrates the 126th birthday of the great Filipina food technologist, pharmaceutical chemist, humanitarian and war heroine, Mara Ylagan Orosa with a beautiful doodle on November 29.Mara Ylagan Orosa, ...

Bharti Airtel submits Rs 9,500-cr bids for RCom assets

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has submitted conditional bids of around Rs 9,500 crore for debt-ridden Reliance Communications telecom assets, including spectrum, mobile towers and optical fibre, according to an industry source. Along with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019