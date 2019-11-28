High-level official meet on panchayat poll preparedness in Rajasthan

A high-level meeting of the Rajasthan Home and Police departments was held here on Thursday to discuss the preparations for the upcoming panchayat elections. The officials of the two departments discussed availability of police force and issues relating to law and order during the polls scheduled to be held in January, State Election Commission Commissioner P S Mehra said.

Availability of home guards and police force from neighbouring states was also discussed in the meeting, Mehra said. He said the Commission is committed to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections.

Director General of Police (Law and Order) M L Lathar assured the Commission that the law and order situation will be maintained so that elections are conducted peacefully.

