Man stabbed in road rage incident

A man was allegedly stabbed in a road rage incident near the War memorial in the city, police said on Thursday. The assailant has been arrested on charges of attempt to murder, they said.

A 47-year-old man had allegedly rammed his car against motorcycle rider Ravitej, 27, on Wednesday and when the latter questioned him, he took out a knife and allegedly stabbed him in the shoulder and slashed his throat, police said. Ravitej, however, managed to call his cousin who works in an office nearby.

When he reached the spot he found Ravitej lying on the pavement in a pool of blood. The attacker, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, was also standing there and told the cousin that he was the one who had stabbed him, they said.

Police said the relative rushed Ravitej to hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. The assailant claimed that he was working as a journalist in an English daily, police said..

