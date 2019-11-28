Boy injured after being hit by taxi in south Delhi

A three-year-old boy was injured after being allegedly hit by a taxi in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday when the taxi bearing Haryana registration number plate was passing from a lane near Chidiyaghar Gate, they said.

The boy has been identified as Harsh of Sanjay Colony, Bhati Mines, police said. Following the accident, the taxi driver was beaten up by a crowd that gathered there and he sustained minor injuries, police said.

Both the boy and the driver were taken to a nearby hospital and they were discharged the same day after treatment, a police officer said. A case has been registered and the taxi driver was arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)