International Development News
Development News Edition

CPO throws lathi at biker who rams vehicle into car, suffers head injury

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kollam
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 00:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 00:24 IST
CPO throws lathi at biker who rams vehicle into car, suffers head injury

A 22-year-old man suffered a serious head injury on Thursday after a civil police officer (CPO) threw a lathi at him when he allegedly refused to stop his motorcycle during a vehicle checking. Kollam resident Siddique lost control of his motorcycle after being hit by the lathi and rammed it into a car.

The CPO, Chandramohan, was suspended immediately after the incident and two other officers involved in the vehicle checking were transferred. Kerala DGP Loknath Behra instructed the Kollam superintendent of police to register a criminal case against the police official who threw the lathi at Siddique.

"I have instructed the district police chief to register a criminal case against the accused. If any such case comes up, the district police chiefs will be held responsible," Behra told reporters at Thiruvananthapuram. Locals blocked the traffic for a few hours on the Parippally-Madathara Road, protesting against the incident.

Siddique's father told reporters that the police took his son to the nearby taluk hospital and left him there. "The hospital authorities informed me about the incident," he said.

The Kerala High Court recently came down heavily on the manner in which the police resorted to checking vehicles on busy roads. The DGP had also issued guidelines to be followed while conducting vehicle checks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Conservatives complain to UK regulator over Channel 4 climate debate

Britains Conservative Party made a formal complaint to regulators on Thursday after broadcaster Channel 4 said it would not accept any Conservative other than Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a guest in a prime-time debate on the environment...

Production resumes at strife-hit Libya oilfield

Libyas National Oil Company said Thursday production had resumed at a key field in the southwest a day after it was interrupted by fighting there. Following the cessation of military activity at the Al-Feel oilfield, production has resumed,...

Sport-Cricketer Stokes and sprinter Asher-Smith win SJA awards

Englands World Cup cricket hero Ben Stokes and world champion sprinter Dina Asher-Smith were named sportsman and sportswoman of the year at the Sports Journalists Association SJA British Sports Awards on Thursday. Asher-Smith took the top w...

Punjab to invite players to set up life sciences park

The Punjab government on Thursday said it has decided to invite global key players for developing a life sciences park at Mohali for which the department of science, technology, and the environment has kick-started the process. A state-of-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019