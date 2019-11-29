SC to consider Justice Dhingra Commission's report on 1984 anti-Sikh riots

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will consider a report submitted by a special investigation team (SIT) with respect to 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases which have been closed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The team headed by retired Justice Shiv Narayan Dhingra submitted a report to Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde in a sealed cover with regards to 198 cases closed by the probe agency.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Bobde and comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said that they will hear the matter after two weeks. The Justice Dhingra Commission was constituted to look into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases and to file a report on it. After examining the commission's report, the bench will take a call on whether it should be shared with the petitioners or is to be kept in the sealed cover only.

The riots broke out after former prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984. Thousands of Sikhs were killed in the national capital and across the nation. (ANI)

