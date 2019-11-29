International Development News
Development News Edition

'Prisoners of Revolution': Revisiting the Naxal movement

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 12:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 12:54 IST
'Prisoners of Revolution': Revisiting the Naxal movement

A new novel set against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement that had its genesis in an obscure village of West Bengal provides a direct window to the real life experiences of the people who willingly or unwillingly became a part of the campaign. Amar Mudi’s “Prisoners of Revolution: A Political Novel” recounts the tempestuous movement that unravelled through six momentous years from 1967 to 1973 in a place called Babulpur, a microcosmic representation of thousands of other villages in Bengal.

The Adivasis of Babulpur had fought a long and hard battle to earn their place in the mainland after migrating from the forest and hills of Badam Pahar, after many lives were sacrificed to hunger and disease. On May 25, 1967, in the Naxalbari district of Bengal, nine men, women, and children died in police firing, while trying to take possession of the surplus land of a big landlord.

Soon, thousands of peasants, workers, and common men rallied in support of the uprising. Teachers and students from colleges and universities responded to the call of the newly-formed CPI (ML). They left the comfort of their homes and spread out to small villages and towns throughout the state to mobilise people for direct action against oppression and exploitation. The state responded to the call for armed rebellion with force. This resulted in killings and counter killings.

Fifty years hence, Adivasis have become the mainstay of this armed resistance - in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. Published by Niyogi Books under its Olive Turtle imprint, the novel takes the readers through the individual journeys of each of the characters as the author comments on the futility of a structured government in resolving the problems and sufferings of the marginalised and the oppressed in society.

The novel ends with a mixed mood of both hope and despair. On the one hand, the reader looks forward in the hope of a better future, away from the place of oppression and political disturbance. On the other hand, there is a lingering feeling of loss: of peace, of a chance for a healthy environment where the old can witness their future generations grow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Singapore tells Facebook to correct user's post in test of 'fake news' laws

Singapore instructed Facebook on Friday to publish a correction notice on a users social media post under a new fake news law, raising fresh questions about how the firm will adhere to government requests to regulate content. The government...

2009 Lahore terror attack still traumatises Simon Taufel

Recalling the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore, Simon Taufel, the five-time ICC Umpire of the Year, has said that the incident continues to haunt him even after a decade. Since that day, loud noises and sudden ban...

No significant shortage of doctors: Minister Harsh Vardhan

There is no significant shortage of doctors and adequate steps are being taken to stop them from going abroad, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Vardhan, however, said there is no mechanism to forcefully st...

NCW to send member to Hyderabad to take up with police 'murder', 'sexual assault' of veterinarian

The NCW will be sending a member to take up with police the alleged killing of a 27-year-old veterinarian who was reportedly set on fire after being sexually assaulted.NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said, in a tweet, that the NCW wont leave a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019