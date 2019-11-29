International Development News
Development News Edition

Bill to amend six-decade-old Arms Act introduced in Lok Sabha

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 13:48 IST
Bill to amend six-decade-old Arms Act introduced in Lok Sabha

A bill which seeks to enhance punishment for illegally possessing and making prohibited arms besides other changes in the six-decade-old Arms Act was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The Arms (Amendment) Bill makes provision that a person can have a maximum of two firearms, as against the present norm of three.

Those who own more than two firearms will have to deposit the third one with authorities or authorised gun dealers within 90 days for de-licensing once the amendment is approved by Parliament, according to the bill. The bill was introduced by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishen Reddy.

As per the bill, the government proposes to amend Section 25 (1AA) of the Arms Act, 1959, to give punishment from the usual life term of 14 years to "imprisonment for the remainder of that person's life" for manufacturing, selling, repairing and possessing "prohibited" arms. The minimum punishment under this section will be 14 years..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to bring tax refund scheme for exporters before Cabinet

The government would soon bring the tax refund scheme for exporters before the Union Cabinet and would notify it, Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal informed Rajya Sabha on Friday. Replying to supplementaries during the Question H...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks fall on trade deal doubts; Lira firms on central bank comments

Emerging markets stocks fell on Friday on worries that a new U.S. law backing Hong Kong protesters could hinder progress in resolving the Sino-U.S. trade war, while comments from the Turkish central bank breathed new life into the lira. MSC...

Never referred to Godse as patriot: Pragya Thakur

With ruckus prevailing in the Lok Sabha over her statement, BJP member Pragya Thakur on Friday said she never referred to Nathuram Godse as a patriot and apologises if her remarks have hurt anyone. This is the second time in the day when T...

Youth Cong stages protest against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament

The Indian Youth Congress IYC members staged a protest on Friday against BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse and tried to march towards the Parliament House. The protesters raised slogans against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019