Hyderabad Police arrest accused in veterinary doctor murder case

Hyderabad Police on Friday arrested those accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana. The case was reported in Shadnagar police station limits. The accused are a lorry driver and cleaners, police sources said.

The burnt body of a veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The body was later identified as that of Priyanka Reddy, a veterinary doctor. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

