Hyderabad Police arrest accused in veterinary doctor murder case

Hyderabad Police on Friday arrested those accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 15:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 15:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad Police on Friday arrested those accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana. The case was reported in Shadnagar police station limits. The accused are a lorry driver and cleaners, police sources said.

The burnt body of a veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The body was later identified as that of Priyanka Reddy, a veterinary doctor. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

