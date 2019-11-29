International Development News
Development News Edition

No congregational prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid for 17th consecutive Friday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 16:17 IST
No congregational prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid for 17th consecutive Friday

No congregational prayers were offered at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid – the grand mosque of Kashmir – for the 17th consecutive Friday since the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions on August 5 this year, officials said. Even though movement of public, private and transport vehicles was less on Friday compared to the previous day, shops and business establishments remained open till noon in most parts of Kashmir Valley and in some areas in the Civil Lines till late afternoon, they said.

While there was a semblance of normalcy in the Kashmir valley over the past few weeks, a fresh shutdown started on Wednesday last week as posters threatening shopkeepers and public transport operators appeared at some places. The mosque in Nowhatta area in downtown Srinagar -- the old city area -- has been closed for prayers for nearly four months, officials said.

People were barred from offering Friday prayers at the grand mosque after the Centre's decision to abrogate the special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir given under Article 370 of the constitution as authorities apprehended that vested interests might exploit the large gatherings at the mosque to fuel protests. The officials said pre-paid mobile phones and Internet services continued to remain suspended. Separatists remained in preventive custody while the mainstream leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been either detained or placed under house arrest.

The government has also detained former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah under the controversial Public Safety Act, a law enacted by his father and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978 when he was the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana: Veterinary doctor could have been saved had she called up police instead of sister, says Home Minister Mahmood Ali

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday said the alleged rape and murder of the female veterinary doctor could have been prevented had she called up the police rather than her sister, upon sensing danger. We are saddened by t...

Almost 50 dead, more than 5,000 displaced in Albania quake

Tirana, Nov 29 AFP Forty-nine people died and more than 5,000 have been displaced by the violent earthquake that pulverised homes in Albania this week, the Prime Minister said in a tally of the damage on Friday. The 6.4 magnitude quake that...

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL38 JK-SITUATION No congregational prayers at Srinagars Jamia Masjid for 17th consecutive Friday Srinagar No congregational prayers were offered at Srinagars Jamia Masji...

Govt initiates dialogue with ASEAN members for review of FTA: Goyal

The government has initiated dialogue with ASEAN members for review of the free-trade agreement FTA executed 10 years ago, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal informed the Rajya Sabha. Replying to supplementaries during Question Hou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019