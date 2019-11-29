International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi court issues notices to Nirbhaya rape convicts on victim's parents' plea seeking case to be fast-tracked

A Delhi court on Friday issued notices to four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape case on a plea filed by victim's parents seeking the execution to be expedited.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:36 IST
Delhi court issues notices to Nirbhaya rape convicts on victim's parents' plea seeking case to be fast-tracked
Nirbhaya's parents are seeking speeding up of the process to execute the four men convicted of rape. . Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Friday issued notices to four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape case on a plea filed by victim's parents seeking the execution to be expedited. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora has asked the convicts to apprise him about their status related to mercy and curative petitions.

The court has also issued a production warrant to Tihar Jail authorities for the appearance of the four men on December 13, the next date of hearing. The court also said that it can not execute the death penalty of the four convicts until the decision on the mercy petition of Vinay, one of the convicts, is taken.

Meanwhile, Tihar jail authorities filed a status report on the petition stating that Vinay has filed a mercy petition on November 4 before President Ram Nath Kovind which has been forwarded to the government for consideration. Other convicts -- Akshay has not filed a review petition while Mukesh and Pawan are yet to filed curative petitions.

Tihar jail authorities told the court that they have issued a notice to Pawan to know his status of filing petitions but Pawan responded that he did not want to file the plea. Amicus Curiae Vrinda Grover told the court that the concerned authorities must apprise the death row convicts about the remedies available for them.

However, parents' counsel asked how long they will wait for justice. Advocate Seema Samriddhi Kushwaha, who is representing Nirbhaya's parents in the case, said that she has approached the court when legal remedies of the convicts got exhausted and they are seeking the court's direction to Tihar jail authorities to expedite the execution of the rape convicts.

In December 2012, a 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons and thrown out on the road along with her male friend in the national capital. She succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six perpetrators, one committed suicide by hanging himself in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015.

The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed death sentence by a trial court in 2013, which was confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017. On October 31, earlier this year, the Tihar Jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts asking them to file a mercy plea before the president.

As per law, the convicts can plead for mercy from the President and seek commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment. If the President allows the mercy petition, then the convicts may escape the gallows. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Told Secretaries to use taxpayers' money in best way: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that he has told the Secretaries to use taxpayers money in the best way and should not be wasted. Im in the Mantralaya State Secretariat for the first time. I just had a meeting wit...

Angad Bajwa, Saniya Sheikh crowned national skeet champions

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa unofficially hit a world record score in the mens skeet final to lead Punjabs domination of the category at the 63rd National Shooting Championships for Shotgun events here on Friday. Angad held off his senior and fell...

India-ASEAN FTA review could include further liberalisation of trade in goods

The proposed scope of the review of the free trade agreement between India and ASEAN could include issues like customs procedures, further liberalisation of trade in goods and exchange of data, Parliament was informed on Friday. The Associa...

Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign - statement

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Friday he would present his resignation to parliament so lawmakers could choose a new government, according to a statement from his office.Abdul Mahdis decision came in response to a call for a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019