International Development News
Development News Edition

Celebrated Malayalam poet Akkitham wins 2019 Jnanpith Award

Celebrated Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, popularly known as Akkitham, has won the Jnanpith Award 2019, becoming the sixth literary personality from Kerala to achieve the honour.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:44 IST
Celebrated Malayalam poet Akkitham wins 2019 Jnanpith Award
Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri (Picture courtesy: Kerala Governor Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Celebrated Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, popularly known as Akkitham, has won the Jnanpith Award 2019, becoming the sixth literary personality from Kerala to achieve the honour. Congratulating the poet, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tweeted: "My heartiest congratulations to poet Shri Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri on being honoured with Gyanpeeth Award, the nation's highest literary award. It's also a great honour for Malayalam literature, especially poetry."

Other literary luminaries from the state who have bagged the prestigious prize earlier for their outstanding contribution in literature are G Shankara Kurup, Thakazi Shivashankara Pillai, SK Pottakad, MT Vasudevan Nair and ONV Kurup. The 93-year-old Akkitham started gaining attention in the early 1950s for his modernist poems, first of which "Khandakavya" was published in 1952.

"Velicham dhukamanunni thamas allayo sughapradham", reads his poem 'Irupatham Noottandinte Ithihasam' (Epic of the 20th Century), that that can be roughly translated to "Light is sorrow son, darkness is bliss". This was the book that caught the attention of many Malayalees. Akkitham has published as many as 45 books comprising of poetry, anthologies, plays and short stories.

He has also translated the 'Srimad Bhagavatam', as 'Sree Mahabhagavatham' which has around 14,613 verses. His other notable poetry anthologies include 'Balidarsanam' (the Vision of Bali), 'Arangettam', 'Nimisha Kshetram', 'Idinju Polinja Lokam', 'Amritaghatika', and 'Kalikkottilil'. The poet has been involved in social reform activities through his association with Yogakshema Sabha and has strived to bring in reforms in the lives of the Namboothiri Brahmins of Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi prime minister says he will resign - statement

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Friday he would present his resignation to parliament so lawmakers could choose a new government, according to a statement from his office.Abdul Mahdis decision came in response to a call for a ...

UPDATE 1-Sterling range-bound until election; two-week volatility jumps

The pound hovered around 1.29 on Friday, showing little reaction to political headlines, with analysts expecting little movement in the run-up to the UK general election on Dec. 12.Implied volatility gauges for both cable and euro-sterling ...

UPDATE 1-Queen is beyond reproach and distinct from royal family, UK PM Johnson says

Queen Elizabeth is beyond reproach but there is a distinction between the monarchy and the rest of the royal family, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday when asked if the monarchy was beyond reproach after the scandal involving Prin...

Bottas tops practice times for Abu Dhabi grand prix

Valtteri Bottas topped the times for Mercedes ahead of Red Bulls Max Verstappen and his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in Fridays opening free practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Finn, who is assured already of finishing second beh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019