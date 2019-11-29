International Development News
Woman vet raped before being killed: 4 people arrested

  Hyderabad
  Updated: 29-11-2019 19:49 IST
A woman veterinarian whose charred body was found here was raped before being killed, police said, even as a Telangana Minister stoked a controversy asking why she had not called police immediately. Police said four people have been arrested in connection with the rape and murder, which has sparked a national outrage.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's son and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said he would "personally monitor the case." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the incident, terming it as "terrible, unprovoked violence" beyond imagination. The Union Home Ministry said it will send an advisory to all states to take precautionary steps to check crime against women in the wake of the murder.

Earlier, the charred body of the woman was found under a culvert on the city's outskirts on Thursday. Meanwhile, state Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali stoked a controversy with his reported remarks that the victim should have called the police rather than her sister.

However, sources close to Ali, who visited the parents of the veterinarian, said he was only trying to say police intervention could have helped her. He expressed anguish over the incident and asserted that the culprits would be handed out tough punishment.

"This girl is like my daughter. I feel sad over the incident...police are investigating," he said. According to police, the victim had gone to the hospital and returned home on Wednesday evening. She again left around 5.50 PM to visit another clinic and parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab.

Her younger sister in her police complaint had said she got a call from her sibling at 9.22 PM on Wednesday, stating she was still at the plaza as someone told her that her scooter had a flat tyre and offered to help her, taking the two-wheeler. She also informed her sister that she was scared as there was a lorry in the vicinity and some people who had offered her help were near the vehicle, the complainant said.

The complainant said she called her sister again at 9.44 PM, but the phone was switched off following which they approached the police. The body was found near a culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen.

"Outraged and deeply anguished by the murder...I am confident that @TelanganaDGP & the police will catch the animals who committed this heinous crime & deliver justice at the earliest. Ill personally monitor the case too. Anyone in distress, please dial 100," Rama Rao said in a tweet. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed sympathies with the victim's family.

"I'm shocked to hear about the brutal rape & murder of #DrPriyankaReddy in Hyderabad. How anyone could subject another human being to such terrible, unprovoked violence is beyond imagination. My thoughts & prayers are with the victim's family at this time of immense grief," he tweeted. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said he has been in regular touch with officials of the Telangana government so that those involved in the woman's murder were punished.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs will send an advisory to all states as a precautionary measure so that no such incident takes place in future," he told reporters outside Parliament in New Delhi. "On behalf of the central government, I am talking to the state government officials. The Telangana DGP is also coming to Delhi today and he will meet me. Those who were involved in the crime should be socially boycotted and no lawyer should represent them," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

