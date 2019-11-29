Hyderabad: Nampally Court Bar Association organises silent protest against doctor's murder

Condemning the brutal killing of veterinary doctor, members of Nampally Court Bar Association on Friday organised a silent protest march here. The members of the association demanded stern action against the culprits and observed silence to mark their protest.

On Thursday, the burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the veterinary doctor was sexually assaulted. (ANI)

