Tigers have drawn Uddhav Thackeray to MP many times

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is a wildlife photography enthusiast, has visited tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh many times in search of the big cat. Thackeray has even donated two vehicles to the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), forest officials said.

Incidentally, `tiger' is the mascot of his party, the Shiv Sena. "Uddhav donated an ambulance to the BTR, for the use of people living near the reserve, in 2001-02. He also donated a mini-bus to a training institute at the BTR for the cause of wildlife and tiger study and protection," said Surendra Tripathi, a local journalist.

During his visits, he always spoke about need for conservation of tigers, Tripathi added. "Uddhav Thackeray Foundation had given us a bus. It is still with us," BTR field director Vincent Rahim said.

Thackeray had also visited the famous Kanha Tiger Reserve in the state, another official said. "He spent a lot of time searching for and photographing the majestic beast," he added..

