International Development News
Development News Edition

AIIMS falls prey to banking fraud, loses over Rs 12 crore; SBI issues alert to all its branches

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 20:33 IST
AIIMS falls prey to banking fraud, loses over Rs 12 crore; SBI issues alert to all its branches

India's premier medical institute AIIMS fell prey to a banking fraud as over Rs 12 crore has been stolen from its two bank accounts with the State Bank of India by allegedly using "cloned cheques" over the past one month, official sources said. The money has been siphoned off from the bank accounts the AIIMS has with the State Bank of India (SBI) from its non-home branches in other cities, the sources told PTI.

Even after the fraud came to light, attempts were made to illegally withdraw over Rs 29 crore allegedly using cloned cheques from SBI's non-home branches located in Dehradun and Mumbai in the last one week. However, the attempts were foiled.

The hospital administration has already approached the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police seeking an investigation into the scam. According to an official, fraud cheque leaves presented at SBI's branches passed UV ray tests, and in most of the cases, the original cheque leaves with same series were still in the possession of the institute, the AIIMS said in a report to the health ministry.

It said the SBI has failed to follow verification protocol while clearing cheques at non-home branches and asked the bank to deposit the stolen amount. The sources said the fraudsters attempted to withdraw over Rs 20 crore from a non-home branch of SBI in Dehradun while Rs 9 crore was attempted to be stolen from a branch of the bank in Mumbai.

"Prima facie there is no evidence suggesting direct role or complicity of AIIMS officials as the signatures of authorised signatories also seem to be forged. "The payments released or stopped can straight away be attributed to failure of control mechanism in SBI bank and its branches. Hence, the loss doesn't pertain to AIIMS," the AIIMS said in its report.

The sources said over Rs 7 crore was fraudulently withdrawn from the institute's main account with the SBI which is operated by the AIIMS Director. Another amount of Rs 5 crore was taken out from another account held by the Dean, Research of AIIMS. After the fraud came to light, the SBI has alerted all its branches and has advised its employees against paying high value cheques issued by AIIMS, New Delhi.

"Branches not to pay high value cheques issued by AIIMS, New Delhi, A/c No. 10874584010 maintained with AIIMS New Delhi Branch (01536). "Huge number of cloned cheques paid across the country -- AGM, Fraud Monitoring Cell," read a message circulating in the internal whatsapp group of the SBI's staff.

Further, the bank has sent an alert message which is popping up as soon as employees working in the transaction department open their systems. As per instructions of the bank, if a cheque worth over Rs 2 Lakh is presented at any non-home branch, then it has to contact the customer to get a confirmation before clearing the cheque or even transferring money, said an SBI official.

Additionally, the non-home branches are required to contact the home branch to confirm the details of the account holder in case of high-value cheques. Banks also send an SMS alert to account holder when cheques are received in clearing.

A bank official said that cheques amounting to Rs 25,000 and more are examined under ultraviolet lamp. Also, as per the instructions of the Reserve Bank of India, if a bank fraud of beyond Rs 3 crore is reported then the bank registers a complaint with the CBI.

It is not immediately known whether the SBI has approached the CBI in the current case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Fuel market calm ahead of IMO changeover: Kemp

Fears about a shortage of diesel and other middle distillates stemming from new marine pollution regulations have receded, with distillate premiums falling to some of the lowest levels for two years.From the start of 2020, ocean-going ships...

Hallmarking mandatory for gold jewellery beginning Jan 2021: Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said that the Centre will make hallmarking compulsory for gold jewellery beginning January 15, 2021.The government will issue a notification on January 15, 2020, to make hallmar...

France to summon Turkish envoy over Erdogan's 'insults'

Paris, Nov 29 AFP The French government will summon the Turkish envoy in Paris for talks after what it termed insults by Turkeys President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who accused Emmanuel Macron of suffering brain death, the presidents office sai...

NRC implementation India's internal matter, which will be resolved internally: Bangladeshi envoy

India has conveyed to Bangladesh that the implementation of the National Register of Citizens NRC in Assam is an internal matter, which will be resolved internally, Bangladeshi envoy here Syed Muazzem Ali said on Friday. We have been told t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019