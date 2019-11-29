Adult leopardess found dead in forest in Maha's Chandrapur

An adult leopardess was founddead on Friday in Chora beat of Bhadravati forest inMaharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said

The leopardess seems to have died in a territorialfight with another big cat and there were no sings ofpoaching, the forest department official added

An autopsy was conducted and the leopardess crematedas per rules, he said.

