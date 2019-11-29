International Development News
UP: Dalit minor girl abducted from Ballia, raped in Delhi

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted by some unidentified men from Maniyar town in Ballia district and was taken to New Delhi where she was repeatedly raped.

  • Ballia (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 20:56 IST
UP: Dalit minor girl abducted from Ballia, raped in Delhi
Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav while talking to reporters in Ballia on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted by some unidentified men from Maniyar town in Ballia district and was taken to Delhi where she was repeatedly raped. According to police, a kidnapping case was registered after the minor had gone missing.

"The girl went missing on October 29. We registered a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The victim has returned to her home now," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Yadav said on Friday. "We have recorded the victim's statement and a medical examination is being conducted," he added.

The family of the victim alleged that the minor was abducted by some local villagers and taken to Delhi. They say that the girl somehow managed to free herself from the abductors and returned home. Police said further actions will be taken after they get the medical report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

