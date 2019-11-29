President Kovind to visit Uttar Pradesh tomorrow

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh from November 30 to December 1, said Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday here. According to an official statement, Kovind will inaugurate a conference on recent advancements in computer, communication and information technology at PSIT College of Higher Education, Kanpur tomorrow.

He will also attend the first alumni meet of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University and a felicitation programme being organised by the Kanpur Nagar Nigam the same day. He will leave for New Delhi on December 1. (ANI)

