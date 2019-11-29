President Kovind to visit Uttar Pradesh tomorrow
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh from November 30 to December 1, said Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday here.
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh from November 30 to December 1, said Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday here. According to an official statement, Kovind will inaugurate a conference on recent advancements in computer, communication and information technology at PSIT College of Higher Education, Kanpur tomorrow.
He will also attend the first alumni meet of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University and a felicitation programme being organised by the Kanpur Nagar Nigam the same day. He will leave for New Delhi on December 1. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rashtrapati Bhavan
- Kanpur
- New Delhi
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation celebrates World children’s week in association with UNICEF
Nation will always remain grateful to all members and office-bearers of Constituent Assembly: Ram Nath Kovind.
Uttar Pradesh: PCS officer terminated for posting anti-government posts on social media
Uttar Pradesh: Congress seeks disqualification of MLA Aditi Singh
Uttar Pradesh: Can say with pride Godse was not a terrorist, says BJP MLA Surendra Singh