International Development News
Development News Edition

Chandigarh: Auto driver arrested for kidnapping, raping minor girl

An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl who was abandoned by her aunt at Chandigarh Railway Station, Punjab Police said on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 21:17 IST
Chandigarh: Auto driver arrested for kidnapping, raping minor girl
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl who was abandoned by her aunt at Chandigarh Railway Station, Punjab Police said on Friday. Urmila Devi, Sub-Inspector of the Government Railway Police (GRP), told ANI, "A girl was allegedly abandoned by her aunt on Chandigarh Railway Station. Later, she sat in an auto-rickshaw and on her way, she might have told the driver that she was alone."

The police continued, "Taking advantage of the minor's situation, the driver took the girl to his rented place, held her captive for days and raped her." Devi further said that Chandigarh Sector-45 Police handed over the girl and the accused to GRP on November 27.

"A case has been registered under POSCO Act and we have presented the accused before a court and he is in two-day remand," the police official said. Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LVMH buys into luxury rose wine

Moet Hennessy, LVMHs wines and spirit unit, said on Friday it had acquired a 55 stake in Chateau dEsclans, a rose wine producer in the scenic Var region of southeastern France.Chateau dEsclans, the leading Provence Rose in the American mark...

Kochi Police launch awareness campaign on Pocso Act

Kochi Police have launched a campaign to spread awareness among the public about the Pocso Act. Named as Kunje Ninakkayi For you kid, the campaign aims at making people aware of the legal, protective, enforcement issues related to the Pocso...

Centre to set up Raksha Shakti University to train people for policing: Home Minister Amit Shah

The Centre is going to set up a central university to train people for policing, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah announced here on Friday. Speaking at the valedictory session of 47th All India Police Science Congress, Shah said th...

Sachin, Laxman set to return to CAC: Sources

Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman are set to return to the Cricket Advisory Committee CAC to be formed on Saturday, months after resigning from their posts due to conflict of interest allegations. According to a top BCC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019