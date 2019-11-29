Chandigarh: Auto driver arrested for kidnapping, raping minor girl

An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl who was abandoned by her aunt at Chandigarh Railway Station, Punjab Police said on Friday. Urmila Devi, Sub-Inspector of the Government Railway Police (GRP), told ANI, "A girl was allegedly abandoned by her aunt on Chandigarh Railway Station. Later, she sat in an auto-rickshaw and on her way, she might have told the driver that she was alone."

The police continued, "Taking advantage of the minor's situation, the driver took the girl to his rented place, held her captive for days and raped her." Devi further said that Chandigarh Sector-45 Police handed over the girl and the accused to GRP on November 27.

"A case has been registered under POSCO Act and we have presented the accused before a court and he is in two-day remand," the police official said. Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

