No Kashmiri student to harassed over fee payment, attendance shortage: CM to pvt varsities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 21:43 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday sought to assure Kashmiri students that private universities in the state would not be allowed to harass them over the delay in payment of fees or attendance shortage due the situation in the Valley following nullification of the Article 370. The chief minister also made it clear that Kashmiri students will not have to lose a year on this account.

The assurance came in response to a tweet by Kashmiri student Nasir Khuehami, who wrote: “Bizarre rather Shocking. Pay Fine Or Miss Exams, College Authorities tells Kashmiri Students. Colleges from Punjab, Uttrakhand, Chandigarh r asking Kashmiri Students to Pay Unnecessary Fine Fr not Submitting fee on time and falling short of attendance, due to clampdown." PTI VSD RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

