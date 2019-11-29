No Kashmiri student to harassed over fee payment, attendance shortage: CM to pvt varsities
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday sought to assure Kashmiri students that private universities in the state would not be allowed to harass them over the delay in payment of fees or attendance shortage due the situation in the Valley following nullification of the Article 370. The chief minister also made it clear that Kashmiri students will not have to lose a year on this account.
The assurance came in response to a tweet by Kashmiri student Nasir Khuehami, who wrote: “Bizarre rather Shocking. Pay Fine Or Miss Exams, College Authorities tells Kashmiri Students. Colleges from Punjab, Uttrakhand, Chandigarh r asking Kashmiri Students to Pay Unnecessary Fine Fr not Submitting fee on time and falling short of attendance, due to clampdown." PTI VSD RAX
RAX
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amarinder Singh
- Punjab
- VSD
- Chandigarh
- Uttrakhand
ALSO READ
Air quality in several districts of Haryana worse than Punjab: Officials
29,000 Punjab farmers who did not burn crop residue compensated
Haryana, Punjab reel under 'severe' to 'very poor' air quality
SC summons chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi over pollution in Delhi-NCR.
Punjab bans sale of ghee containing added matter not exclusively derived from milk fat