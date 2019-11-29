Educational requirement no more norm to seek Delhi PSV driver badge

The Transport Department of Delhi government on Friday ended the educational qualification norm required to seek driving badges for drivers of autos, taxis and other light public service vehicles. In an order, the department stated there will be no requirement of minimum educational qualification, which is currently class 8 pass, for issuance of public service badge for light commercial vehicles.

The driver of a public service vehicle has to display on the left side of his shirt a metal or plastic badge of the shape, size and colour approved by the Commissioner, Transport. Chandu Chaurasia, vice-president of Capital Driver Welfare Association, welcomed the move and thanked Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

"The decision will help remove corruption since drivers seeking these badges had to also pay extra money to get it although the official fee is just Rs 200," Chaurasia said. The badge is inscribed with the name of the authority by which the authorization to drive a public service vehicle has been granted and the word 'Driver' together with an identification number.

