JK govt working on implementation of constitutional amendments on Panchayati Raj in J-K: Murmu

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday said the administration was working on the implementation of constitutional amendments on Panchayat Raj in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for effective local governance. Murmu made the remarks while addressing a gathering under the Back to Village-2 public outreach programme at Sonpah in Beerwah of Budgam district.

The Lt. Governor was accompanied by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan and Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) S P Pani. During his maiden visit to the district, Murmu observed that the outreach programme was going smoothly across Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the programme has generated massive response from the public, but some people are trying to sabotage it in some areas. Condemning the recent killing of a sarpanch and an officer by militants during such an event in Anantnag district, he said such incidents are aimed at disrupting the people-centric welfare programmes and schemes.

The Lt. Governor highlighted the importance of sensitising people about various government-run welfare schemes and said the centra government has launched many people-centric schemes for the development and prosperity of the common masses. Earlier, Murmu inspected the stalls established by various departments for awareness regarding their schemes, products and machinery. He interacted with officials and enquired about the implementation of schemes run by the departments concerned.

