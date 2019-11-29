International Development News
Take action against people violating road safety regulations:

The STA on Friday asked the district authorities to enforce road safety regulations and take action against those violating it, a day after the Odisha government announced three-month relaxation in implementation of the provisions of the new Motor Vehicles Act, 2019. The State Transport Authority in a letter to all the district collectors and superintendents of police said that the persons involved in offences like driving above specified speed, jumping red light, drunken driving, using mobile when driving, dangerous driving, triple riding on two-wheelers, not wearing helmet and seat belt and overloading should be penalised.

"You are instructed to carry out strict enforcement against the above mentioned road safety violations," the letter said, adding that in case where offender is found to be involved in any one or more of violations, the documents of the violating vehicle user be checked. At the time of checking, maximum three to four vehicles may be detained at a time as to minimize the inconvenience to public and ensure normal flow of traffic, the letter said.

Keeping in view the rush at different regional transport offices (RTOs) for getting documents ready for the motor vehicle checking, the state government had on Thursday extended the deadline by three months from December 1. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had directed the department not to strictly implement the MV Act for three months as people have not prepared documents so far, said Transport minister Padmanabh Behera..

