C'garh cop arrested for shooting dead 2 colleagues escapes

A Chhattisgarh Armed Forceconstable accused of killing two colleagues at a police campescaped from custody on Friday after a court hearing in thestate's Dantewada district, an official said

Sanjay Nishad is accused of shooting dead twocolleagues at a CAF camp in Mingachal village in neighbouringBijapur district on June 19, an official said

"Nishad escaped after the court hearing got over byjumping over the boundary wall, despite being guarded by twopolicemen. A search is on for him," he added.

