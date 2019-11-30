International Development News
Development News Edition

'DRDO ATGM state of the art missile in advanced stages of development'

Dismissing reports by Israeli defence firm Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd stating that its "Spike anti-tank guided missile was superior to an under-development DRDO weapon", the Defence Research and Development Organisation said its ATGM is a state of art missile in advanced stages of development.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 04:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 04:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Dismissing reports by Israeli defence firm Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd stating that its "Spike anti-tank guided missile was superior to an under-development DRDO weapon", the Defence Research and Development Organisation said its ATGM is a state of art missile in advanced stages of development. Responding to the reports, DRDO tweeted, "A news item relating to Spike Missile testing at the Infantry school MHOW (military headquarters of war) purportedly based on a press release is circulating incorrect facts. The DRDO ATGM is a state of art missile in advanced stages of development."

In a press statement, Rafael took a dig at India's recent decision to boot a $500-million purchase of Spike LR missiles. Targetting the DRDO's ATGM programme, it reportedly said that while some progress is seen in DRDO development programme, it will take a long time for it to reach the user in the field.

After DRDO's response, Rafael Advanced Defense System affirmed and applauded work done by DRDO in building new-age technologies. "Rafael remains committed to its partner DRDO and displays Indo-Israel robust and long-term relationship that fosters joint development of products for tomorrow," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

