Delhiites wake up to foggy morning, air quality moderate

A blanket of fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday morning with minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius. A MeT department official that relative humidity was 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius, he said. Weather solutions body Skymet vice president Mahesh Palawat tweeted that there was a dense fog over Palam and visibility was zero in the morning.

By 9 am, the air quality index (AQI) was 'moderate' at 157, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data. The air quality in Delhi-NCR improved to "satisfactory" on Friday for the first time in around two months due to rains and favourable wind speed over the last two to three days.

However, it was forecast to dip slightly on Saturday due to a change in wind direction and drop in wind speed.

