International Development News
Development News Edition

Kerala court extends Franco Mulakkal's bail in nun rape case

A court in Kerala's Kottayam district on Saturday extended the bail of former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal in a nun rape case and also adjourned the matter till January 6 next year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kottayam (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 12:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 12:11 IST
Kerala court extends Franco Mulakkal's bail in nun rape case
Bishop Franco Mulakkal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A court in Kerala's Kottayam district on Saturday extended the bail of former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal in a nun rape case and also adjourned the matter till January 6 next year. Mulakkal had earlier today moved an application seeking an extension of his bail ahead of the commencement of his trial in the rape case.

Mulakkal was arrested last year after a nun levelled allegations that he repeatedly raping her at the Kottayam's Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016. He was earlier granted bail by the court. Kerala police had filed a charge sheet in the case earlier this year. Mulakkal, who faces charges of rape, can get life imprisonment or imprisonment of not less than seven years if found guilty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot hits out at BJP over falling GDP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday questioned whether the fall of GDP was not an indication of economic recession. Indias GDP growth rate for 2nd quarter of present financial year has fallen to 4.5 per cent, which is the lowe...

I was devastated: Nicole Scherzinger on being denied audition for 'Cats' movie

Singer Nicole Scherzinger says she felt devastated after a casting director refused to take her audition for the big screen adaptation of Cats. The 41-year-old is no stranger to Andrew Lloyd Webbers beloved musical of the same name. She was...

Amit Shah holds meet with NE CMs, political leaders, civil society on CAB

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held discussions with leaders of political parties, students bodies and civil society groups of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on the contours of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB, sourc...

Spurs end Clippers' winning streak at seven

LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White poured in 17 points apiece and six San Antonio players scored in double figures as the Spurs shocked the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 107-97 on Friday. The Spurs, who had lost 10 of their previous 11 gam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019