Unable to repay loan, farmer commits suicide in Mahoba

A 40-year-old farmer has committed suicide in neighbouring Mahoba district, police said on Saturday. Rakesh Sahu was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house in Subhash Nagar locality under Panvadi township on Friday, police said.

The deceased's wife Budhia said her husband who owned two bighas of land had taken Rs 1.40 lakh loan under the Kisan Credit card in 2013 which had risen to Rs 2.11 lakhs because of non-payment of installments. "The Allahabad Bank had recently given a notice for auctioning the land and Sahu committed suicide out of fear that he would be rendered landless," Budhia said.

The local lekhpal has been sent to the area to probe into the reasons leading to suicide and investigations are on, Tehsildar Subodhmani Tripathi said.PTI COR SAB RCJ

