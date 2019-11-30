Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Dehradun

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday arrived in Dehradun to inaugurate an educational institute. Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat welcomed Naidu at Jolly Grant airport Airport .

Union Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal and Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat were also present at the airport to welcome the Vice President. Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate an educational institute. (ANI)

