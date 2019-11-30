International Development News
Development News Edition

Ready to become voice of other rape victims: Delhi Girl

Delhi girl Anu Dubey, who was protesting near the Parliament against the alleged rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy, has promised to launch protest for other rape victims.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 13:49 IST
Ready to become voice of other rape victims: Delhi Girl
Delhi girl Anu Dubey speaks to media on Saturday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi girl Anu Dubey, who was protesting near the Parliament against the alleged rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy, has promised to launch protest for other rape victims. "I urge all the women who have been the victims of sexual violence, should narrate their ordeals to me and tell their incidents. I will protest for them also, she said while speaking to media in the morning.

She also added that her protest is not against only the rape of the vet in Ranga Reddy but "against other incidents of violence against women taking place since 2012." The girl was taken to Police Station Parliament Street after she refused to end her protest at the gate of the Parliament building. She was later set free by the cops after she told them about her grievances.

Dubey on Saturday morning was found sitting alone for hours on a silent protest in the Lutyens area in order to stage a demonstration against Hyderabad Police for "failing to act" on time during the alleged rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana. She was also seen weeping while sitting on the protest. The Delhi Police officials reached the protest site and had first requested the girl to end her protest or else move to Jantar Mantar before forcefully taking her to the police station.

Yesterday, Hyderabad Police have arrested four accused in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Shadnagar area of Ranga Reddy district. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu by the police.

The burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in the Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the veterinary doctor was sexually assaulted. Yesterday, another charred body of an unidentified woman was found in the outskirts of Shamshabad near Siddula Gutta temple. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Re-tweeting row: Kejriwal asked to appear before court on Dec 13 in defamation case

A Delhi court on Saturday directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on December 13 in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed against him for retweeting a defamatory video against Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Jennifer Aniston celebrates Thanksgiving with ex-husband Theroux

Friends actor Jennifer Aniston reunited with her ex-husband Justin Theroux for Thanksgiving on Thursday. Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights, Theroux captioned the Instagram Story on Thursday evening.The picture features A...

Global economic slowdown has affected our economy to some extent: Prakash Javadekar

On the completion of the six months of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the global economic slowdown has adversely affected the Indian economy up-to some extent. The economic slowdo...

The Weeknd surprises fans with new song 'Blinding Lights'

Just days after singer-rapper The Weeknd dropped his new single Heartless, the singer surprised fans with another single Blinding Lights. The song set in the early 80s vibe of its predecessor, with vintage gated-drum sounds and echo-drenche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019