Illegal IMFL seized in Assam

A large quantity of illegal India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) was seized from Assam's Goalpara district, an official statement said on Saturday. On the basis of a tip-off, a joint team comprising officers of Excise Intelligence Bureau in Guwahati and Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), seized the IMFL from Kharboja area on Friday night, the release said, adding, the seized liquor was meant for sale and consumption in Arunachal Pradesh.

Two persons were also arrested during the raid since the contraband was stored in their house, it said. A total of 162 cartons of IMFL, 163 cartons of beer, two fake seals and 2,980 fake labels were seized, it said.

The arrested persons were identified as Nipul Rava and Rajesh Kumar Rava, both residents of Kharboja of the district, the release said. The seized items were handed over to the inspector of the excise of the Goalpara district for necessary action, it added.

