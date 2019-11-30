Heritage train resumes services after 14 days

With the damaged track restored, the Nilgiris Mountain Rail resumed its services on Saturday after 14 days to Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris district. Carrying around 160 passengers, the Heritage train left Mettupalayam station at 7.10 AM.

The track was damaged due to boulders and trees falling on it following incessant rains. The services were cancelled from November 16 to facilitate restoration works and removal of debris between Aderley and Hillgrove stations, official sources said..

