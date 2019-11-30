Oxygen Park with Beema Bamboo established at TNAU

An 'Oxygen park' with beema bamboo was established at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here Saturday. The park is claimed to be the first of its kind in the district, wherein 590 beema bamboo seedlings were planted at the univeristy, covering 1.45 acres.

Proper silvicultural procedures such as addition of plant growth promoting bacteria, vermi compost, Farm Yard Manure and bio control agents were followed while preparing the pits for planting. A fully grown bamboo tree to its best growth generates over 300 kg of oxygen every year and it is just sufficient for one person for a whole year.

Further, it has capacity to absorbs 80 tonnes of carbon di oxide per acre every year. One mature Beema bamboo after four years, sequesters (absorb) more than 400 kgs of carbon di oxide annually from the surrounding areas.

This special bamboo clone was developed by conventional breeding method and not involving Genetically Modified Organism. Beema Bamboo is one of the fastest growing plants on earth, which grows one and half feet a day under tropical conditions and acts as a best carbon sink for CO2 emission.

Former Tamil Nadu Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Dr S Balaji inaugurated the park, by planting the first Beema Bamboo seedling in the presence of TAU Vice Chancellor N Kumar at a function here..

