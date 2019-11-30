Japan defence minister visits Hindan air base
Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono on Saturday visited the Indian Air Force base at Hindan where he was given an overview of the IAF's organisational structure and its operation capabilities, officials said. Kono is on a two-day bilateral visit to India to attend the inaugural meeting of the India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministerial (2+2) dialogue here.
The Japanese defence minister and accompanying delegation were received by Air Marshal D Choudhury, Senior Air Staff Officer of Western Air Command and Air Cmde R Talwar, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Hindan. The minister was given an overview about the Indian Air Force's organisational structure and operational capability of the IAF, the officials said.
He was also given a brief about the station, its operational role and assets available there, they said. The Hindan air base is a strategic air base located in neighbouring Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Za Teb CEO to Speak at Economic Times Sustainable Development Goals & Impact Summit in India
India voices concern over compromise in peacekeeping operational issues to reduce costs
Indian-origin man pleads guilty to defrauding US Dept of Veterans Affairs out of more than $29 mln
India pledges to contribute $13.5 mn for UN development activities for 2020
SC holds ex-Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Singh, Shivinder Singh guilty of contempt of court in case filed by Japanese firm Daiichi Sankyo.