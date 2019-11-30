Japan defence minister visits Hindan air base

Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono on Saturday visited the Indian Air Force base at Hindan where he was given an overview of the IAF's organisational structure and its operation capabilities, officials said. Kono is on a two-day bilateral visit to India to attend the inaugural meeting of the India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministerial (2+2) dialogue here.

The Japanese defence minister and accompanying delegation were received by Air Marshal D Choudhury, Senior Air Staff Officer of Western Air Command and Air Cmde R Talwar, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Hindan. The minister was given an overview about the Indian Air Force's organisational structure and operational capability of the IAF, the officials said.

He was also given a brief about the station, its operational role and assets available there, they said. The Hindan air base is a strategic air base located in neighbouring Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

