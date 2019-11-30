'Harassed' Punjab student kills self, CM asks police to act swiftly

An 18-year-old student was found hanging at his house in Ludhiana on Friday. His kin alleged he was harassed by his school teachers and authorities. The deceased, identified as Dhananjay Tiwari, was studying in Class 11.

Police said that his father gave a statement about his son killed himself due to harassment by teachers and school authorities. "An FIR has been registered. Further action will be taken after post-mortem reports," a police official said.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has nudged police to take swift action into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)