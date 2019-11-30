International Development News
Development News Edition

'Harassed' Punjab student kills self, CM asks police to act swiftly

An 18-year-old student was found hanging at his house in Ludhiana on Friday. His kin alleged he was harassed by his school teachers and authorities.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ludhiana (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 18:11 IST
'Harassed' Punjab student kills self, CM asks police to act swiftly
Further action will be taken after post-mortem reports: Police said. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

An 18-year-old student was found hanging at his house in Ludhiana on Friday. His kin alleged he was harassed by his school teachers and authorities. The deceased, identified as Dhananjay Tiwari, was studying in Class 11.

Police said that his father gave a statement about his son killed himself due to harassment by teachers and school authorities. "An FIR has been registered. Further action will be taken after post-mortem reports," a police official said.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has nudged police to take swift action into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP man held from Jharkhand for e-wallet fraud

A 24-year-old man was arrested from Jharkhand by Madhya Pradesh police for allegedly duping a person of Rs 6 lakh in an e-wallet fraud, an official said on Saturday. Sourabh Choubey created an e-wallet named M-2-Money into which complainan...

Chinmayanand produced in Lucknow court; next hearing on Dec 16

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of sexually exploiting a student of a law college run by his trust, told a UP court on Saturday the case diary provided to him was incomplete, prompting the court to order that a complete di...

Two army personnel killed as avalanche hits patrol in Southern Siachen

Two Army personnel were killed on Saturday after an avalanche hit their patrol at an altitude of about 18,000 feet in southern Siachen glacier in the Union Territory of Ladakh , a defence spokesperson said. An Army patrol operating at an al...

JD(S) candidates will win in at least six constituencies: HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that his party will win at least six seats in the upcoming by polls. B S Yediyurappa says that his party will win all the 15 constituencies and S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019