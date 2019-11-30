International Development News
Development News Edition

Shameful: AAP on Delhi police's alleged misbehaviour with woman protesting near Parliament

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:00 IST
Shameful: AAP on Delhi police's alleged misbehaviour with woman protesting near Parliament

The AAP on Saturday called "shameful" the alleged misbehaviour by Delhi police personnel with a young woman, who had sat on a pavement near Parliament holding a placard in protest against increasing incidents of crimes against women. AAP leader Sanjay Singh asked Delhi police the reason for "scratching" the woman, saying all she was demanding was justice for a 27-year-old doctor in Hyderabad who was raped and killed.

"The behaviour (of police) with her depicts the deterioration of law and order situation in Delhi and inactivity of the Centre. The incident and the attitude of the police towards her is shameful," he told reporters, in response to a question. The woman identified as Anu Dubey was holding a placard with the slogan 'Why I can't feel safe in my own Bharat' while sitting on the pavement near Parliament gate number 2-3.

She was asked to go to Jantar Mantar to continue her protest, but when she refused, she was taken to Parliament Street police station in a police vehicle and was sobbing. Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, alleged that the woman was beaten by police. However, police denied the allegation.

Dubey's protest came a day after the charred body of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad which sparked national outrage. She was raped and killed allegedly by four men who had deflated the tyres of her two-wheeler. In Ranchi, a 25-year-old law student was allegedly raped by a group of armed men, following which all the 12 accused were arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Akshay Kumar wraps up 'Sooryavanshi'

After over six months of hectic shoots and busy schedules, Akshay Kumar had his last day on the sets of Sooryavanshi on Saturday as he bid adieu to the cop universe of Rohit Shetty. Posing with his director under a Helicopter, Akshay in the...

Isn't decline in GDP growth rate not indication of economic recession: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked whether the decline in GDP growth rate was not an indication of economic recession. Indias GDP growth rate for the second quarter of the present financial year has fallen to 4.5 percen...

Upset after being humiliated by school teacher and principal, minor commits suicide

Upset at being allegedly humiliated and beaten in front of the class by the school principal and a teacher for wearing tight and shorter pants, a minor student killed himself by hanging from a fan at his home near Ludhiana, police said Satu...

Motor racing-Hamilton back on pole for Abu Dhabi season-ender

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.Teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified second but will start at the back of the grid due to engine penaltie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019