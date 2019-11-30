Gadchiroli: 2 Naxals killed in encounter
Two Naxals including a woman were killed in an encounter with police, officials said on Saturday.
According to officials, the encounter took place between Naxals and C-60 commandos of police in Gadchiroli district.
Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
