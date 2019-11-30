International Development News
Mahanta takes charge as DGP (In-Charge) of Assam Police

  • Guwahati
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 20:45 IST
Senior IPS officer Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Saturday took charge as the Director General of Police (In-charge) of Assam and said the force will have zero tolerance towards insurgency. He said the Assam Police will continue to serve the people of the state.

After taking charge from Kuladhar Saikia, who retired on Saturday, Mahanta addressing a press conference said, "there will be absolute zero tolerance towards insurgency ..." "You are aware crimes related to militancy took place in Assam for several decades. Crimes will not be tolerated. I am obliged to take forward Assam police with the road map set by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to control crimes in Assam", he said. Asked what would be his priority as the new DGP, he said controlling crimes as well as preparing and strengthening the police machinery to fight the challenges that come in the way of maintenance of law and order without alienating the public.

"Recently there have been challenges of rise of Islamic fundamentalism. Our police force has successfully tackled such challenges and will do so in future with full confidence. We have a very good force, good team work and high quality senior officers along with the cooperation of the public and media", the new DGP added. "The necessary teamwork is there in Assam police force which has been successfully extending it's service to the people for a long period of time and gone ahead to even sacrifice their lives in their line of duty", he said.

Mahanta also said: "There is a paradigm shift in terms of the force's focus earlier when terror activities were present. The shift began quite sometime back to civil oriented policing becoming of primary importance." The UPSC is yet to hold a meeting to finalise the appointment of the DGP. The Assam government has sent the names of five senior IPS officers including Mahanta's for the post..

