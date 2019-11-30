International Development News
Development News Edition

Youth Congress takes out candle march over crime against women

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 21:09 IST
Youth Congress takes out candle march over crime against women

The Indian Youth Congress took out a candle light march at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday evening to protest the rising crime against women in the country. Holding candles and placards, the protestors marched peacefully in Lutyens' Delhi.

Amrish Ranjan Pandey, IYC national media in-charge, alleged that the government is not taking any action to curb crime against women in the country. "We are saddened about the rising crime against women in the country. In last five to six years, crime has increased. The government is not doing anything and the time has come when we have to save our society ourselves," Pandey said.

The latest case of a 27-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad, who was gang raped and then burnt, has brought the issue of women's safety in the country in focus again as the central government has "failed" to protect them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland & Estonia have a strong culture of folk songs &

Estonias Ambassador to India, Katrin Kivi on Saturday said Nagaland and her country have a strong culture of folk songs and dances. Speaking at the 5th edition of e-Naga Summit organized by Department of Information Technology and Communic...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 915 pm TOP NEWS BOM44 MH-LDALL MAHARASHTRAUddhav Thackeray-led govt passes floor test amid BJP boycott Mumbai The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance pass...

Consensus to accommodate north-east specific grievances in new CAB draft: Assam minister

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that in the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a consensus was formed that efforts will be made to accommodate north-east specific grievances in the new draft of the Citizenship A...

Premier League: Manchester City play 2-2 draw against Newcastle

Manchester City on Saturday played a 2-2 draw against Newcastle in the Premier League. Raheem Sterling scored the opening goal of the match in the 22nd minute, handing Manchester City a 1-0 lead. However, just after three minutes, Jetro Wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019