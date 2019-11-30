Youth Congress takes out candle march over crime against women

The Indian Youth Congress took out a candle light march at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday evening to protest the rising crime against women in the country. Holding candles and placards, the protestors marched peacefully in Lutyens' Delhi.

Amrish Ranjan Pandey, IYC national media in-charge, alleged that the government is not taking any action to curb crime against women in the country. "We are saddened about the rising crime against women in the country. In last five to six years, crime has increased. The government is not doing anything and the time has come when we have to save our society ourselves," Pandey said.

The latest case of a 27-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad, who was gang raped and then burnt, has brought the issue of women's safety in the country in focus again as the central government has "failed" to protect them, he said.

