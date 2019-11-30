HC asks state government not to cancel recognition of schools running without own buildings

The Allahabad High Court has directed the UP government to not cancel the recognition of schools who do not have their own buildings. The order, passed by Justice Rajiv Joshi on a petition filed by Bulandshahar CBSE Schools Welfare Association, said the schools' recognition cannot be revoked under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

The petition filed before the court sought quashing of certain clauses in the government order dated January 11, 2019 that imposed the condition that under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act schools can only run when they have their own premises, otherwise recognition will not be granted. After hearing the counsel for the petitioner, the high court granted four weeks' time to the state government to file a counter affidavit and directed authorities not to take action against petitioner schools with regard to owning of the school buildings.

The court directed to list the case for the next hearing after six weeks.

