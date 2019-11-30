International Development News
Upset over 'humiliation' by school teacher & principal, minor 'commits' suicide

  • PTI
  • Ludhiana
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 22:10 IST
Upset over allegedly being humiliated and beaten in class room before other students by the school principal and a teacher for wearing a body-hugging, ankle-length trouser, a minor student hanged himself to death at his home near Ludhiana, police said on Saturday. The incident left Chief Minister Amarinder Singh "anguished", prompting him to order a probe into the alleged suicide by the 17-year-old, class 11 student Dhananjay Tiwari.

“Deeply anguished to hear of a class 11 student committing suicide after facing harassment by teachers at school. Have directed Ludhiana deputy commissioner to personally look into the matter and report to me," said the chief minister in a tweet. "My thoughts are with the family in this time of grief,” he added.

Dhananjay took the extreme step on Thursday night at his residence in Daba area, said police. He was abused verbally and thrashed by a school teacher, the principal and the school director for wearing shorter and tight trouser, victim's father Brij Raj Tiwari alleged in the FIR lodged by the police.

He said his son was beaten and humiliated in front of the whole class and was asked to stand outside the classroom as punishment by a teacher, identified as Poonam, said police. The police booked school principal Saroj Sharma, teacher Poonam and school director Prabhu Dutt, but no arrest has been made.

School principal Saroj Sharma is married to director Prabhu Dutt. The boy had narrated the incident to his mother, who said her son had stopped going to the school after the incident.

Upset at the incident, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his home, the parents said in the complaint. Police officials are looking into the CCTV camera footage.

The father, who is from Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, works at a factory in Ludhiana. PTI CORR VSD CHS RAX

