Nagpur: Two from MP killed, six critical asSUV hits divider

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wardha
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 22:28 IST
Nagpur: Two from MP killed, six critical asSUV hits divider

Two persons were killed and six injured critically after the SUV in which they were travelling hit the road divider on Saoner-Pandhurna road near Salai village in Nagpur district on Saturday, police said. The deceased as well as the injured persons were from Pandhurna tehsil in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district.

Marotrao Mannu Sarayam (35), one of the deceased, was resident of Ambada Khurd village in Pandhurna tehsil, and Vinod Bhimrao Raut (30) was resident of Santoshi Mata Ward. Both were declared dead on arrival at hospital.

The SUV was carrying nine labourers to a cotton ginning mill situatted at Kelwad. "The vehicle was heading towards Kelwad town in great speed. The driver lost control and it hit the road divider, jumped over and turned turtle," said a police officer.

"The doors of the vehicle opened and the passengers were thrown out," he said. Virendra Kachru Malkam (23), Ramnath Shankar Khandate (19), Dinesh Anant Khandate (35), Ambalal Parasram Uike (40), Durgadas Rameshwar Uikey (25) and Somkhlal Namdeo Khandate, all residents of Pandhurna tehsil, were among those injured.

PTI COR KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

